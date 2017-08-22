MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh face ire of home buyers after real estate firm goes under

With the news of a well-known building company facing insolvency move, Indian star cricketers MS Dhoni (former brand ambassador of the firm) and Harbhajan Singh faced flak from those who invested their money in the real estate firm’s projects.

Reports have emerged that the process of corporate insolvency resolution, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), is likely to be initiated against three Amrapali Group companies — Noida’s Silicon City, Greater Noida-based Ultra Home Construction and Amrapali Infrastructure — on a plea from Bank of Baroda.

The move is likely to affect thousands of home buyers, according to the report.

The affected parties vented their anger on Twitter against Dhoni and Harbhajan. While Dhoni did not respond to those messages, Bhajji couldn’t hold himself back.

Responding to Ramesh Nainwal’s message on Twitter where he claimed that Dhoni and Harbhajan got their free villas, Bhajji tweeted: “(Sic) Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai? thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya. Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai (who said we got our villas? We got nothing. He fooled us and used our name to fleece the money from public).”

Another follower claimed that since Dhoni is a “good friend” with the president of the housing company, Harbhajan shouldn’t lie.

“He could be his friend but not mine.. so you better ask him not me.. use ur brain if u have thoda sa bi,” Bhajji tweeted in his reply.

Dhoni had resigned as the company’s brand ambassador when the controversy first erupted last year. Harbhajan backed Dhoni’s decision to drop Amrapali Group and also went on to state that the realty firm had not delivered on the promise to give villas to the 2011 World Cup-winning team.