Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh’s historic win over Australia

Bangladesh defeated Australia by a narrow 20-run margin on Wednesday to register their first victory over the five-time world champions in the longest format of the game. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

After being set a target of 264 to win the Test, Australia crumbled under pressure, as they have been doing for the past couple of years in Asian conditions to get reduced from 187/4 to 199/8 in the span of just 54 deliveries.

Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan starred for the Tigers, picking up yet another five-for to take his tally to 10 wickets in the match. Having scored 84 in the first innings, he also became the first cricketer to pick up 10 wickets and score 80+ in a Test match twice.

Australia were defeated 3-0 by Sri Lanka in their three-match Test series last year and that was followed by a 2-1 loss at the hands of Virat Kohli’s men in March this year. The Aussies were also rocked by a prolonged wage battle and things did not look good for the Kangaroos this time around as well.

Besides pleasing the purists of the game with the thrilling match that it has been, two outstanding results in two days (the other being West Indies’ victory over England on Tuesday) has also been a brilliant endorsement for the longest format of the game which is often slammed as boring, dragging and a dull affair in the era of T20.

Bangladesh is shouting for more Test matches. Both home and away. Hope the rest of the world is listening/watching. #Deserving — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 30, 2017

Bangladesh president Sheikh Hasina, who was at the stands on Wednesday to witness the historic moment, was vividly pleased as well. Off the field as well, there were many who lauded the efforts and spirit of the Bangladesh team.

2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2017

Virender Sehwag, too, joined in the show. As an opening pair, both Tendulkar and Sehwag tormented the Australian attack during their playing days. “Well done Bangladesh. Special effort to beat Australia. #BANvAUS,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Well done Bangladesh. Special effort to beat Australia. #BANvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2017

Bangladesh’s hopes of rewriting history was almost put off the mark by opener David Warner who slammed 112 besides building a 130-run partnership with skipper Steve Smith. Barring the two, only Pat Cummins managed to face more than 25 deliveries in the innings as the middle-order collapsed drastically.

Waking up to splendid news from Bangladesh ..... Morning everyone 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 30, 2017

The Ashes rivals were pleased as well; especially as they wouldn’t have to face the stick for their loss to West Indies with former skipper Michael Vaughan tweeting about Australia’s loss.