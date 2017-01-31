SC’s brand new BCCI team ft. ex-CAG, historian, banker, former woman cricketer

Former CAG Vinod Rai, who played a significant role in exposing the coal and 2G scandals, historian Ramachandra Guha, banker Vikram Limaye and women’s cricket team ex-captain Diana Edulji were named by the Supreme Court on Monday to run the Indian cricket board.

The court had on January 2 sacked Board of Control for Cricket in India president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for failing to implement the Lodha panel reforms that seek an overhaul of the cricket administration in India.

Former comptroller and auditor general Rai would head the four-member committee of administrators (COA) that would oversee the running of the BCCI and the implementation of the Lodha reforms, the court said, rejecting the Centre’s plea to include the sports secretary in the panel.

“We are not familiar with their (BCCI’s) functioning at all. So we need to first get down to understanding that,” 68-year-old Rai, who described his new role as that of a nightwatchman, told HT.

While Guha, 58, is a well-known historian who has written extensively on cricket, 50-year-old Limaye is the managing director of Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation, whose experience will come in handy in keeping an eye on BCCI’s finances.

Edulji is the only one with on-field experience. “It’s surprising though that I am the only one player in the committee. I respect the judgment and believe it’s a victory for women’s cricket,” the 61-year-old told media.

The four will manage the day-to-day affairs of the board till the reforms suggested by the court-appointed justice RM Lodha panel are implemented.

As it announced the panel, a three-judge bench headed by justice Dipak Misra remained firm on reforms. “They (reforms) have to be complied with,” the court said when the BCCI and state associations argued it was difficult to implement the changes.

The court asked BCCI chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who was overseeing the board since January 2, to submit a report to the administrators on the progress made by state bodies in adopting the Lodha panel reforms.

Johri has a week to comply with the order. After scrutinising his report, the COA will submit a status report to the court within four weeks. The case will now come up for hearing on March 27.

The COA members were picked from the names senior advocates Gopal Subramanium and Anil Divan submitted in a sealed cover during the previous hearing. No selections were made from the BCCI list.

The BCCI would have to pay the COA, the court said, disapproving the board’s opinion that they should work for free. The court would approve the final pay structure.