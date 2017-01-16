Virender Sehwag simply loves to taunt Pakistan cricket - This is his latest way

If Virender Sehwag was simply destructive as a batsman on field, he is unstoppable as a Twitterati. Be it fellow teammates, opponents or even journalists, escaping the former opener’s social media tirade is impossible at times. This time it was Pakistan cricket team’s turn.

Pakistan has always been the target of Virender Sehwag, right from his playing days. His 309 against the arch-rivals of Indian cricket team in 2004, earned him the tag of ‘Sultan of Multan’. He almost repeated the feat on January 16, 2008, in Lahore as he scored a 247-ball 254, an innings which included 47 fours and one six.

On the 11th anniversary of the innings, where he reached the 200-run mark in just 182 balls, Pakistan was again the target of his banter. He explained on social media how it was a ‘privilege’ to score the fourth fastest double hundred ever and that too against arch-rivals Pakistan.

11 years ago, had the privilege to celebrate #PakistanKaBhootBanaya Diwas ! pic.twitter.com/r9pmcbzohi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 16, 2017

In the 2006 tour of Pakistan, India played three Tests in Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi. The Rahul Dravid-led team lost the series 1-0 after being beaten in the third Test by 341 runs.

However, the start of the tour was awesome for India.

In the first Test in Lahore, Pakistan had notched up 679 in the first innings courtesy centuries from Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal.

In came Sehwag and captain Dravid to open the innings and Pakistan had no reply. The former scored a double hundred, which is still the fourth fastest one in Tests.

Dravid remained unbeaten on 128 on the rain-affected fifth day as the match ended in a draw. Sehwag was declared the Man of the Match for his brilliant effort.

Though the series did not end in a positive way for Indian cricket team, Sehwag entered the record books with his fiery effort.