‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’: Harbhajan’s message to Yuvraj at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception

A plethora of stars from the world of sports and Bollywood graced Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, spinner Harbhajan Singh and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal were among the first lot of sportspersons who took to Twitter to post pictures and congratulatory messages for the newlywed couple post the wedding reception.

Bhajji’s post in particular caught attention as besides wishing Anushka and Kohli in his inimitable style, he also posted a picture with former teammate Yuvraj Singh, underlining the brotherly bond the two Punjab players have shared since early in their careers.

“Proper bhangre last night mza aa gya chotte veer 😘❤️ Rab Bhut khusiya deve @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma Rab ne bna di Jodi 🙏🕺💃🤝,” tweeted Bhajji to congratulate Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He, then, tweeted a picture with Yuvraj captioning it “”yeh dosti hum nahi todenge” #YuviBhajji.”

Saina Nehwal and Mohammad Kaif also posted pictures with the newlywed couple and wished them a happily married life ahead.

The Mumbai reception was the second round the couple held after getting married in private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. They had earlier hosted a reception in New Delhi on December 21 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also turned up to congratulate them.