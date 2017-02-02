Yuvraj Singh becomes India’s King of sixes after series win over England

Yuvraj Singh added another feather to his cap after he became sixth-highest six hitter in T20 Internationals. After India’s win over England in Bangalore, Yuvraj has smashed 74 sixes in 58 games.

Yuvraj trails Chris Gayle (98), Brendon McCullum (91), Shane Watson (83), Martin Guptill (76) and David Warner (74) in the all-time list of most sixes in the T20 internationals.

Read More | Dilwale Dulhania le Jaayenge version 2 - Yuvraj Singh’s fun times with Yuzvendra Chahal

After starting off slowly, Yuvraj was in his elements as he plundered Chris Jordan in the 18th over. Yuvraj hit three sixes and a boundary before taking a run in the last ball as he took 23 runs off it.

The first ball was full on the off stump and Yuvraj sent it straight over long-on for a six. The second ball, too, was full; albeit a bit wide and it received the same treatment. With two sixes off two balls, the crowd in the Chinnaswamy Stadium was gearing up for yet another saga of brutal hitting by the left-hander who hit six sixes in an over against England in the 2007 T20I World Cup encounter in Durban.

Jordan, who had been brought back into the attack replacing Tymal Mills, then rolled his fingers for a slower off-cutter, but Yuvraj thrashed it to the backward square leg boundary to pick up four runs. The next delivery was a half-volley and Yuvraj simply didn’t need an invitation to hammer it out of the park. It was a simple chip by Yuvraj, but the timing was exquisite. It was only in the final delivery that Jordan managed to find the yorker and Yuvraj clipped to mid-wicket to pick up a single and bring an end to the humiliation.

However, he was dismissed in the first ball of the next over as he failed to pick up a slower one off Mills, but he had already played his part (27 off 10 balls) as India went past 200.

The 12 sixes India hit on Wednesday was also the maximum they’ve hit versus England and the second best against an opposition in history. They had smashed 13 against New Zealand in the Christchurch T20I in 2009.