Centre releases draft action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi

The government on Tuesday released a 12-point draft plan to tackle the rising levels of air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) that include managing crop stubble and ensuring independent and real-time generation of data on crop burning.

A high-level task force, headed by the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nripendra Misra, was formed after air quality remained at hazardous levels for almost two weeks in November. The Centre and the Union environment ministry faced flak for failing to coordinate with states that impact Delhi and the NCR’s air quality.

Sources in the ministry said there was frustration with multiple agencies issuing directions, leading to confusion and ineffective implementation.

“There are many things that contribute to air pollution in Delhi NCR, these are things that we are focussing on. We will monitor implementation through the year,” CK Mishra, secretary at the environment ministry, said of the 12-point plan.

One of the major contributing factor to the poor air quality in the NCR has been crop burning in neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Farmers burn residue from the kharif crop to clear the fields for the rabi season. The northwesterly winds carry particulate pollution from these fires to Delhi and the NCR severely affecting the air quality.

Other important steps directed by the task force include conducting source attribution studies for the NCR every year. The lack of data has been a problem in the implementation of measures. The last comprehensive study on air pollution in Delhi NCR was done by IIT Kanpur in 2015.

The task force also directed that nitrogen oxides emissions from thermal power plants should be brought under control. In December 2015, the environment ministry notified stricter standards for thermal power plants but none of the plants met the deadline to meet norms this year.

These include limits for particulate matter, sulphur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx). Data from the Central Electricity Authority show that plants plan to install equipment to meet SOx standards between 2020-2025 and for NOx there is no roadmap.

The plan called for strict action against polluting brick kilns, especially in areas like Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh and Jhajjar in Haryana, that are operating without environmental clearance. These kilns are also required to migrate to zig-zag technology that reduces particulate matter pollution.

The inflow of traffic through Delhi NCR is another significant contributor to air pollution. The Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways that will allow vehicles not bound for Delhi to bypass it are running at least eight years behind schedule. The action plan directs that they should be completed in a time-bound manner.

It sought decongestion measures to be implemented in choke points in Delhi, Meerut, Rohtak and Gurgaon. Associated measures to improve public transport include adding buses, improving last mile connectivity, launching a Journey Planner app integrating the Metro, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) services has also been added.

The task force also called for promotion of electric vehicles to tackle transport-related pollution.

State and municipal bodies have been asked to manage solid waste better and ensure no fire outbreaks at landfills. Agencies involved in large construction projects have been directed to set up facilities to take care of the construction and demolition waste and recycle as far as possible. The scope of mechanised sweep has to be increased from 15% to 40%, it suggested.

An anti-pollution helpline has also been proposed along with a pollution app where people can submit photos of violations to get prompt remedial action.

The task force also wants adequate air quality monitoring in Delhi and the NCR. However, Delhi is still in a better position than many other cities in north India that suffer high levels of pollution.

The government has been under pressure to expand its focus beyond Delhi with the Supreme Court directing the environment ministry to tackle air pollution across the country. The ministry announced a Clear Air programme this year focussed on the entire country and is expected to notify a comprehensive action plan.

Time-bound actions Conduct source attribution studies for NCR annually

Remediation measures for sanitary landfill sites should be started in six months

Increase mechanised road sweeping in Delhi from 15% to 40% in the next four months

Greening of public spaces like central verges, roadside berms and sides of drains over next one year

Integrated ticketing across DTC, Cluster and Metro in six months

Divisional commissioners to assess the management of municipal solid waste in their jurisdictions, and prepare a plan to ensure 100% collection and processing within 15 days

“With PMO intervening on the issue of air pollution there seems to be a ray of hope but firstly the proposed action plan should have clearly defined targets of absolute reduction in pollution levels by a fixed percentage year on year with fixed responsibilities and accountability at various levels,” Sunil Dahiya, an air pollution activist with Greenpeace India, said.

“Secondly, punitive measures for polluting industries has to be stricter and clearly defined to fix accountability which seems to be very relaxed in the current plan and finally, the PMO has to intervene at the national level to act on the rising air pollution and health crises, just a Delhi-NCR plan is not going to bring us a Clean Air Nation,” Dahiya added.

The task force includes senior officials from the ministries of environment, agriculture, earth sciences, transport, power and petroleum and principal secretaries of Delhi and NCR states. The environment secretary is charged with ensuring the implementation of the measures, while the task force will occasionally step in to monitor progress.

It has invited comments on the plan for the next 15 days. A final plan is likely to be issued in January.