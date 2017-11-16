Delhi pollution live: EPCA removes four-time hike in parking fee, NGT to hear plea on odd-even today

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly but remained ‘very poor’ on Thursday morning, even as the state government’s bid to introduce odd-even vehicle rationing scheme was put on hold by the National Green Tribunal, which objected to exempting women drivers from the plan.

The NGT will hear the Delhi government’s review petition on the odd-even plan in the afternoon.

The Kejriwal government has faced criticism for its handling of the annual crisis that poses serious health risk, especially to the children and the elderly. It spent only Rs 93 lakh of the Rs 829 crore it collected as ‘environment compensation charge’ from goods vehicles entering the city, documents accessed by Hindustan Times show.

Here are the live updates:

10.20am: Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) issues direction removing ban on entry of trucks, construction works in Delhi, four-time hike in parking fees also withdrawn.

10.15am: Environment Pollution Control Authority issues direction removing ban on entry of trucks, construction works in Delhi, four-time hike in parking fees also withdrawn, ANI News reported.

9.35am: The MeT department has predicted ‘shallow fog’ for the day ahead. However, skies will remain clear for the next three days. There is no prediction of rains, the Met department said.

9.15am: The minimum temperature on Thursday morning was recorded at 15° Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to be 28.2° Celsius.

9am: Weatherman said Delhi will witness ‘very poor’ air for some time now.

8.45am: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital was recorded at 310 by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research at 8.30am.

8.20am: The Centre said on Wednesday it was advancing the rollout of Bharat Stage (BS)-VI fuels by two years to fight rising pollution in Delhi. BS-III and BS-IV cars and two-wheelers can run on BS-VI fuels. But any emission gains will only be marginal in a city whose pollution woes are often compared to a “gas chamber”.