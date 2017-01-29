Gangster Mahal knew his father was a target for his rivals

Shri Krishan was not part of any gang and not involved in any of the activities of his gangster son. But, in Mitraon it is not unusual for the families of those involved in criminal activities being targeted by their rivals.

Manjeet Mahal, the son of Shri Krishan and one of the most dreaded gangsters of Delhi, knew that his father was a target for his rivals and thus, would often tell him not to venture out alone.

It was Mahal who ensured that the walls of his bungalow are high enough to keep his family safe. Apart from a several CCTV cameras, he got barbed wire fencing on the walls.

Krishan, who loved to socialise with his friends and family, however never heeded his son’s advice. Krishan had been retired from the Haryana electricity department.

“Krishan ji never heeded to the advice of his son and family. He would go out and attend functions in and around our village. He would never refuse to meet a person who came to his house,” said Krishan’s younger brother, Dalbir Singh.

Krishan used to go out for a morning walk and buy vegetables almost daily. But sensing danger, Mahal had restricted him from sticking to a fixed schedule as it could draw attention of his enemies.

“Over the past few months, Krishan ji had been buying vegetables from a vendor who would bring his cart outside the house every second or third day,” said Dharampal Singh, a friend of the deceased.

Police suspect the killers had been following Krishan’s movement and were waiting to strike when he would come out buy vegetables.

Villagers said Krishan was a “social worker”.

“He was the head of Najafgarh’s Jaat Samaaj and was respected by everyone in our village. He had a clean record and never associated himself with the criminal activities our village is notorious for,” recounted Krishan’s friend, Hawa Singh.

Krishan also had a “godfather” like presence in the village. “He would help solve disputes, be it over property or between married couples. People would accept his advice without a question,” added Hawa Singh.

But despite the “respect” he commanded, villagers saw him as a “harmless and soft” man. “We have witnessed many murders in this village. But attacking a harmless elderly man is unacceptable,” said a villager.