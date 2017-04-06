Delhi journalist attacked while out on evening walk, battling for life

A 45-year-old freelance journalist was left battling for her life on Thursday after an overnight attack by an unidentified man at a public park in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

Aparna Kalra was admitted to Fortis Hospital with multiple injuries to her brain. She gained consciousness briefly on Wednesday night to tell the police she was attacked, but fell unconscious soon after.

Police said they have registered a case of attempt to murder, but were clueless about the identity of the attacker. “We have no eyewitnesses of this attack. We were informed about a woman lying unconscious in the park by a visitor. But the caller had not witnessed the attack,” said Milind Dumbre, DCP (North-West).

Aparna was taken to Fortis Shalimar Bagh late at night with frontal-lobe fractures in her skull.

“She was brought in by her sister, who had earlier taken her to Deen Dayal Hospital, which referred her to Fortis. She had a lot of fluid (cerebrospinal fluid) collection in her brain cavities, and underwent an emergency surgery to remove it at late night,” said a doctor treating her at Fortis. The condition, called hydrocephalus, can kill if the fluid is not removed.

“As we speak, she is undergoing a repeat CT (computed tomography) scan to determine whether the fluid collection has stopped and to review her internal injuries,” said the doctor.

Kalra worked with the mainstream newspapers in the past before taking up freelance journalism. She lives with her family in Pocket-C of Ashok Vihar Phase 3 in Delhi.

Like most evenings, she left for a walk in Picnic Hut, a park adjacent to her home around 6.15pm. “At 7.30pm, Kalra’s sister received a call from police that Kalra was admitted to Deep Chand Hospital with brain injuries,” said Bhatia.

She was found unconscious in the park and bleeding from her head and nose. Given the severe injuries she had received, Kalra was referred to Fortis Hospital. The woman’s uncle, HC Bhatia, told HT that doctors have performed a surgery on her, but have said that the attack left some parts of her skull missing. “She is critical as she has received multiple injuries to her brain nerves,” said Bhatia.

Like the police, even Kalra’s family is clueless about the motive for the attack that was possibly carried out with an iron rod or a similar object. “She is a brave woman, but we are not aware of her enmity with anyone,” said Bhatia.

The family initially suspected Kalra was attacked by people who may have tried to snatch her mobile phone. “But later we checked to find that she had left her phone at home while leaving. She was not carrying any valuables either,” said Bhatia.

The park where she was attacked is a popular destination for morning and evening walkers. Kalra’s family said there were many visitors in the park at the time of the attack, but no one has come forward as an eyewitness. According to the police, at least four fatal attacks have been reported from public parks in north and northwest Delhi in the last two years.