Help thy neighbour: UP Board to help Nepal conduct high school, inter exams

Apart from successfully managing high school and intermediate examinations involving over 67 lakh students this year, the UP Board now has an additional responsibility.

The board has been approached by the government of Nepal for “support and guidance” to its newly established National Examination Board of Nepal after it was impressed with its expertise in accommodating lakhs of students.

The Nepal board, formed last year through an amendment to country’s Education Act, 1971, will now be conducting the high school and Intermediate examinations in the country instead of Nepal’s Higher Education Examination Board.

UP Board officials have shared various details of their board exams and the processes involved in undertaking this major exercise with officials of Nepal and even handed over copies of some documents for their reference.

Janak Khatri, under-secretary, Nepal National Examination Board, has taken these documents from the UP Board headquarters to Nepal to chart out the process to be undertaken to conduct exams in his country.

It was just after the formation of the Nepal Board that education officials from the neighbouring country held a meeting with officials of Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE), a voluntary association of all the Boards of School Education in India.

The meeting was held during the annual meet of COBSE held at Nepal’s capital Kathmandu in November.

Here, UP Board’s additional secretary (administration) Shiv Lal interacted with the Nepal education officials.

It was followed by Nepal’s quality education director, Ramchandra Pandey, contacting officials of the UP Board here in Allahabad.

“We have shared various details of the evaluation process, question paper moderation, centre allotments to printing of the question papers and the answer sheets among other things with senior Nepal board official Khatri. The discussion was comprehensive and it will help Nepal better understand the UP Board’s examination process and adapt it to the best of their needs,” said Lal.

“We have also made available copies of some of the exam-related instructions for their reference,” he added.

“All possible help will be extended to Nepal in streamlining their high school and intermediate examinations process. If they so desire we are also ready to send our officials there,” said Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Board.

UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad was set up in 1921 and conducted its first public examination in 1923. Considered one of the largest examination bodies of the world, UP Board in its first exam in 1923 had a mere 5,744 students including 5,655 high school and another 89 intermediate candidates. In 1923, the UP Board had conducted its exams through just 179 centres for high school and one centre for intermediate students. Today the board has a total of 67,29,540 students including 37,12,508 high school and 30,17,032 intermediate registered for its 2018 exams. The 2018 board exams would be conducted at around 8540 centres spread across 75 district of Uttar Pradesh.