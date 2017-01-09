IIM CAT 2016: How smart strategies won the day for toppers from Delhi, Pune

Results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) were declared earlier on Monday and as many as 20 candidates scored 100 percentile. Akshay Mehndiratta, Rahul Sharma and Yash Choudhary are among those who got the perfect score. How did they prepare for the test?

Sharing his strategy, Mehndiratta, an IIT Delhi alumnus, working with EXL Analytics in Gurgaon as a consultant, says he managed to achieve a perfect work-life balance with studies. “I regularly took test series and mocks over the last one year. My focus for the last four months was on improving my weakness in the verbal ability section. I didn’t get nervous on the test day and kept calm. I kept telling myself that CAT is not a test of knowledge but a test of aptitude,” he says.

Mehndiratta cleared CAT in his second attempt and is hoping to make it to IIM Ahmedabad. While giving the test, his target was to attempt 31 questions in verbal ability, 25 questions in data interpretation and logical reasoning and 29 questions in quantitative ability. “But the idea was to attempt them with accuracy.”

For another 100 percentile scorer, Yash Choudhary, a final year student of electrical engineering at the College of Engineering, Pune, acing CAT was all about practice. “This was my first attempt at CAT and I am delighted that I got a perfect score. I took about 45 mock tests in the last six months before the test. My plan for the test day was to first identify the doable questions and focus on them till the end of the paper even if it meant leaving some questions unanswered. Data interpretation and quantitative ability were all about practice and quant was very scoring. I scored 99.9 in verbal ability, 99.86 in data interpretation and 99.96 in quantitative ability,” Choudhary says.

Delhi’s Rahul Sharma feels getting 100 percentile was all about handling the pressure with ease. Sharma, who works with management coach Career Launcher, has a PG diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad and took the test for the third time. “My idea was to believe in my plan and focus on the test series. The test had no surprises and was on the lines of CAT 2015. But I was well prepared for any changes this year,” he says.