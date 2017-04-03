Here’s the list of top educational institutions in HRD ministry’s rankings

Seven IITs are among the top 10 educational institutes in India, a government ranking said on Monday, underlying the premier schools’ dominance on higher education in the country.

The India Rankings 2017 adjudged the Indian Institute of Science as the best institute in India, followed by IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Delhi. The only other institutes in the top 10 were Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University at number 6 and Banaras Hindu University at number 10.

The India rankings 2017 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered more than 3,300 institutes across 20 parameters.

Click here to view the complete list of the top eeducation institutes in India.