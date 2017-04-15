NEET 2017: Admit card release delayed, to be issued next week

The release of admit card for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 has been delayed by a week. The delay has been caused due to court’s order to CBSE to accept the applications of candidates above 25 years of age till April 5 (midnight).

A notification released on the NEET 2017 website on Saturday said, “In view of the orders of Honourable Supreme Court of India to accept the applications of candidates above 25 years of age, admit cards will now be hosted on 22.04.2017.”

According to the official notification for the exam, the admit card for NEET 2017 was to be issued on Saturday, April 15.

NEET, a single stage objective type test, is scheduled to be held on May 7 this year in 104 examination cities across the country.

NEET is held for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the ministry of health and family welfare, except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament ie AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

Admissions to medical and dental seats in the country is bound to get tougher this year, with 11,35,104 aspirants registering for the exam. In 2016, NEET was conducted in two phases and the total number of candidates stood at 8,02,594.