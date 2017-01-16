Four-year-old raped in Manesar, father alleges she was lured with sweets

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Manesar, on Saturday. The victim is reported to be daughter of a class-4 employee in National Security Guard campus.

The victim’s father complained to the police that someone lured his daughter by offering her sweets and raped her. The family came to know of the incident on Sunday evening when she returned home. The family said they found injury marks on private parts of the victim, police said.

On the father’s complaint, the police filed a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against unknown person, said Ashok Bakshi, deputy commissioner of police (South). Medical test of the victim was conducted on Monday but the report is yet awaited.

A police officer close to investigation said rape charges could be corroborated only after the medial report is received as the girl seemed to have sustained some injury on private parts and legs.