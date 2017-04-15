Gurgaon: CM asks Huda to connect NPR to NH-8 near Kherki Daula

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday asked the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) to connect the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) to National Highway (NH-8) near Kherki Daula in order to make the much-awaited expressway operational for traffic at the earliest.

The NPR project, also known as the Dwarka Expressway project is likely to be connected to the NH-8, few hundred metres away from the Kherki Daula toll plaza. The commuters wish to use the expressway for a smooth and hassle-free commute to Manesar and beyond from sectors 9, 10, Basai, Palam Vihar and would prefer the NPR route over the Hero Honda-Kherki Daula route on NH-8.

Similarly, the commuters hope to avoid the Kherki Daula Toll on way back to Gurgaon from Manesar and take the NPR instead to reach Pataudai Road, Basai, sectors 9, 10, Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar and other areas.

After inspecting the NPR and SPR (southern peripheral road) projects, the chief minister directed Huda administrator, Yashpal Yadav, to take up the issue with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and expedite the construction of the expressway in the remaining portion and link the NPR to NH-8.

There is a 600-metre portion of the road that is yet to be constructed. This patch is key to connecting the NPR to NH-8 before it is opened to the public.

“Hold a meeting with the NHAI to find a way to link the NPR with NH-8. It should be made operational at the earliest,” the chief minister said. He also urged the Huda administrator to resolve the NPR issue so that work on the project could continue unhindered.

The Huda administrator briefed the chief minister on the progress of the NPR project.

“NHAI officials also accompanied the chief minister during the site inspections. We will write to the NHAI for a meeting in this regard. We need its permission to link NPR to NH-8. We will complete construction in remaining 600- metre portion at the earliest,” the Huda administrator said.

NHAI project director AK Sharma, who was also part of the chief minister’s entourage during the site inspections, said, “The NHAI will look into Huda’s proposal. It will not be appropriate to comment in the matter right now.”