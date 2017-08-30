Chris Pratt and Anna Faris going ahead with divorce, enter couple’s counselling

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have decided to go ahead with their divorce and have entered couples’ counselling for the sake of their son Jack.

“They are going through couples counselling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved. It won’t likely change the status, but it could help with their future co-parenting,” a source told People magazine.

File photo taken on April 21, 2017 shows actor Chris Pratt with his wife, Anna Faris, and son pose on Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Hollywood, California. (AFP)

The pair, who got married in 2009, declared in a joint statement on August 6 that their son Jack, 5, would remain their priority.

Pratt and Faris’ marriage faced serious problems centered around their difficult work schedules and the action star’s growing fame.

“Their work separations have taken a toll and it is not likely that the marriage can be repaired enough to work right now. But there is still love between them,” said the source.

Follow @htshowbiz for more