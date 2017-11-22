Gal Gadot is more than a bully, she is a predator who enables predators: Read the anonymous allegation

An anonymous person has accused Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot of victim shaming them after they were allegedly raped by a common friend. The story, posted on Medium by a user known only as Ima Survivor, has since been taken down for violating the website’s policies - it identifies people by name - but a cached version can be read here.

“Gal is more than a bully; she is a predator who enables predators,” the piece begins. “Thirteen years ago, I shared an apartment with Gal Gadot for two months in Milan, Italy. Several young girls lived in the building, all under contract with the same modeling management company.”

When a common, 15-year-old friend of theirs was raped, Gal allegedly said “that the girl was stupid — for going to the wrong club, and for trusting the man who brought her there.” But soon, the writer had a similar experience with the Wonder Woman star.

The author made her relationship with Gal clear. “I felt safe with Gal. I did not realize then how little I knew about rape, predators, and the culture that supports them.Gal and I spent most of our free time together. We shared food, clothes, and makeup. We went to the gym. We went shopping and tanning together. We went on photo shoots together. I made her a mix CD. I sang her to sleep. I watched her smoke constantly out of the window. We shared body insecurities, and she shared sex stories.”

The writer told the story of an assault that happened and Gal’s reaction to it.

“I woke up in Yaniv’s bed, naked. He had removed my clothes when I was unconscious. I remember him climbing on top of me. I could just barely say “no”, and “this isn’t right”. Then I blacked out.

I woke up again while he continued raping me. He was restraining my arms so I couldn’t move. It was violent. There was pain. I will never forget how he looked in that dark room. I will never forget the absolute panic I felt. It was terror. I thought he would kill me next. His rape was full of hate. He did not look at me.

I woke up the next morning, groggy and delirious. I asked Yaniv what happened. I wanted to hear him say it.

‘We had sex,’ he said, and shrugged. ‘I thought you knew.’

‘I told you no,’ I said, quietly.

‘You told me no but your body told me yes,’ he said. That line still haunts my mind, 13 years later.”

For help, the writer turned to Gal. “She took me down to the basement. It was cold, mechanical, and frightening. We were alone. Then her anger exploded,” the writer continued. She stood over me, intimidating and loud, blaming me for what happened. Her eyes were fire. I had already felt small and violated, but she shamed me into feeling obsolete. I felt extremely dirty. Already in shock, I disassociated from my body. I can’t remember most of her words. I remember being in utter terror of her anger.”

“She referred to the rape as ‘your mistake,’” the author wrote.

“Gal has succeeded in a predatory industry because she is a predator. She is unafraid to destroy others in pursuit of her ambitions. Like any strong predator, she knows how to target, destroy, and consume the weakest and most vulnerable.”

“Bill Cosby put on a sweater and built trust as a Huxtable,” wrote the author, making a reference to the comedian, who has been accused of displaying decades of predatory behaviour. “Gal Gadot put on a breastplate and became an icon for women.”

