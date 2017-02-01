Hugh Jackman remembers his first time as Wolverine: I was struggling, I was average

Actor Hugh Jackman confessed that he was ‘struggling’ and ‘nervous’ when he started filming X-Men back in the year 2000.

Speaking at the Producers Guild Awards, the 48-year-old Australian star revealed that the studio was not going gaga over his performance as Wolverine when the first movie of the Marvel franchise began shooting about 18 years ago, reported E! News.

Jackman said, “I was kind of struggling, to be honest. It was the first movie I had ever done in America. I was pretty tight. I was nervous. I was average, to be honest, at best.”

But it was a turnaround for the Australian actor when studio executive Tom Rothman sat down with him about a month into the shooting of the film.

The Wolverine star admitted, “He told me that he believed in me, that from the moment he’d seen my tape he had a gut feeling I was the guy, but watching my dailies was like watching someone put a lampshade over a light.”

With things turning in Jackman’s favour over time, he is all set to appear for his last outing as the adamantium-clawed mutant in Logan which releases on March 3.

