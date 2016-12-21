 Arnold wants to ‘throw up’ at his reflection. 5 other stars, before and after | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Arnold wants to ‘throw up’ at his reflection. 5 other stars, before and after

hollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2016 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Arnold Schwarzenegger is 69 years old.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger says he “throws up” when he looks at his reflection in the mirror so we put together a list of Hollywood actors who’ve aged not quite in ways anyone would have expected.

The 69-year-old actor and former bodybuilding champion, who first claimed the title Mr. Olympia in 1970, says he has always been critical of himself, even when he was in his best shape, and is still repulsed by his appearance, reports femalefirst.co.uk

“When I look in the mirror, I throw up. I was already so critical of myself, even when I was in top physical shape,” Schwarzenegger told Cigar Aficionado magazine.

Despite winning the title over seven consecutive years, he used to doubt why he was crowned champion every time because he felt he was “lacking” something.

“I’d look in the mirror after I won one Mr. Olympia after another and think, ‘How did this pile of s**t win?’ I never saw perfection. There was always something lacking,” the Predator actor said.

Here are 5 other Hollywood stars who haven’t aged as well as they might have hoped. You can slide between images and look at the transformation.

John Travolta

Al Pacino

Haley Joel Osment

Mickey Rourke

Macaulay Culkin

With agency inputs

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<