2007 Gorakhpur dargah burning case: HC to hear petition against Yogi as ‘fresh’

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed to put up as ‘fresh’ a petition challenging an order of additional district judge (ADJ), Gorakhpur that was in favour of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and six others in the ‘dargah burning case’ of Gorakhpur of 2007.

The ADJ had set aside the order of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), who had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Adityanath and the six others in the case.

Hearing an application by Rasheed Khan, manager of the dargah and another person, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi directed to put up the matter on December 13, 2017 in the list of freshly filed cases.

The petitioner had lodged an FIR on January 28, 2007 at Gorakhpur’s Kotwali police station, alleging that the then MP Yogi Adityanath and six others had burnt the dargah and looted its cash box. Thereafter, the state government had granted sanction to prosecute Adityanath and others.

The police submitted a charge sheet against the accused before the CJM, Gorakhpur who, on December 22, 2009, took cognizance of the matter and directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the criminal trial.

Later, one of the accused Mahesh Khemka filed a revision before the ADJ challenging the order of the CJM. The ADJ, on January 28, 2017, set aside the CJM’s order.

Now, the manager of the dargah has challenged the ADJ’s order.

Media Barred

In another case relating to the 2008 Gorakhpur riots case, wherein then MP Yogi Adityanath is accused of inciting communal violence and riots in the city, the court has barred the media from publishing court proceedings of the case till delivery of judgment.

The order was passed on a state government plea that alleged wrong reporting of the proceedings of the case and said it (wrong reporting) was causing ‘lot of embarrassment’ to the state government.