2016 ends on a violent note in Kashmir with the death of a policeman

One of Kashmir’s bloodiest years ended on Saturday with yet another killing, this time of a police officer in northern district of Kupwara.

Constable Abdul Karim Sheikh was killed when suspected militants opened fire on a police party in Chogul Handwara.

Police control room Handwara said that the police team was searching vehicles at a barricade in Chogul when gunmen travelling in an auto rickshaw opened fire.

“Abdul Karim Sheikh was hit by bullets in his chest and he was taken to Handwara hospital where he died,” the PCR said.

The year 2016 has been one of most violent one in recent years in Kashmir. The year witnessed massive protests by people following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in July.

The protests drew a heavy handed response from the state that left over 90 civilians dead in security crackdowns which included extensive use of pellet guns.

Militants also launched some major attacks on security forces in the Valley and on the border. There were also many incidents of firing between Indian and Pakistani forces across the Line of Control (LOC).

Though the government is yet to release any figures of the number of killings in violence this year, Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), a prominent human rights body, in its report titled ‘Human Rights Review -2016’ said that a total of 383 people lost their lives in 2016 including 145 are civilians, 138 are militants and 100 armed forces personnel.

In 2010, 479 people were killed in the state, including 172 civilians, 205 militants and 102 armed forces personnel, the report said.