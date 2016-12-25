7 dead, 14 injured in separate road accidents as dense fog envelops UP

Seven people died and 14 were injured in road accidents as dense fog enveloped many places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Five people were killed and seven others injured in separate incidents in Bhadohi on Sunday.

Four persons were killed and five others injured when a truck hit their van near Lalaganj locality in Gopiganj area in Bhadohi, police said.

In a separate incident in the same district, two people were seriously injured when their SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Amva village in Gopiganj area.

In Mau district, two elderly people were killed and seven others injured when a bus hit a jeep in Haldharpur area due to fog in the district, police officials said.

Teju Yadav (60) and Jagdish Yadav (70) were killed on the spot in the mishap, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition is serious.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 7.1 degrees Celsius and the weather was dry across the state.

The MeT department has forecast dry weather over the state with a possibility of shallow to moderate fog in various areas.