At least 14 killed, several others feared drowned in boat capsize near Vijayawada

At least 14 people, including seven women, died and nine others were feared drowned when the boat carrying them capsized in Krishna River near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, the police said.

According to Vijayawada police, the boat was ferrying 38 passengers from Bhavani Island to Pavitra Sangamam near Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Vijayawada for a religious festival on Karthika Masam. Of the 38 passenger, 32 belonged to a walkers’ association from Ongole in Prakasam district and the remaining were from Nellore district.

The boat, owned by a private agency, overturned as it approached the ferry point around 5.45pm. As many as 15 passengers wearing life jackets were brought ashore with the help of trained swimmers and local fishermen.

Some of the survivors complained to the police that the boat was shaking from the moment it had left Bhavani Island. “As it was nearing the ferry point, it came to a sudden halt as a result of which passengers had fallen towards one side of the boat and it (the boat) overturned within seconds,” a survivor told the local media persons.

More than 50 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out rescue operations, saving the remaining passengers believed to be trapped under the weight of the boat.

The Tourism Department of Andhra Pradesh has given permission for private agencies to operate boats to Bhavani Island regularly. However, locals have alleged that many boats do not have sufficient number of life jackets and carry more passengers than their actual capacity.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the authorities to intensify rescue operations with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Deputy chief minister N Chinna Rajappa, who holds home portfolio, said a toll-free helpline 18004250101 was opened to help the relatives seek information.