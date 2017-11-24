At least 3 dead as 13 coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derail in Uttar Pradesh

Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, leaving at least three people dead and several injured, Chitrakoot superintendent of police said.

The Patna-bound train derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.

“The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway,” North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

We have setup helpline numbers, rescue and relief operations are underway: Anil Saxena,PRO Indian RailwaysHe further said that soon after the accident, a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot.

The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.