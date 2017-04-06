 BJP will continue working for poor, marginalised: PM Modi on 37th foundation day | india-news | Hindustan Times
BJP will continue working for poor, marginalised: PM Modi on 37th foundation day

india Updated: Apr 06, 2017 12:27 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s statue at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.(Twitter)

Celebrating the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, the party leadership signalled its intention to further expand its base.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Guided by the Mantra of Antyodaya, our efforts to serve India especially the poor and the marginalised continue with great vigour.”

Information and broadcasting minister Venkaiah Naidu described the BJP as the largest party of the world saying, “We have only covered half the distance. In the coming days, it will reach to the other sections of the people.”

Before flying off to Jharkhand, the prime minister came to the party headquarters at the capital’s Ashoka Road to pay floral tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

The BJP is now 37 years old.

“The party has become from a nationalist party to a national party and now a common man’s party. We are the largest party in the world. We are covering a geographical area of 69% and population of 59%,” said Naidu.  

Watch: BJP celebrates 37th Foundation Day today

Naidu also claimed that the recent assembly elections were a “landmark” for the BJP and the party had already made a clear departure from the earlier government.

“Under the leadership of Modi and stewardship of Amit Shah, the party has reached greater heights,” he said.

