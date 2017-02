Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced that the government will establish five special tourism zones in the next financial year.

“Tourism is a big employment generator and has a multiplier impact on the economy. Five special tourism zones anchored on SPV (Special purpose vehicle) will be set up in partnership with the states,” Jaitley said, presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha.

“The Incredible India’s second campaign will be launched across the world,” he added.