Bypolls in 8 states trigger violence in 2, Srinagar registers voter turnout at less than 10% as death toll rises to 8

The Kashmir Valley responded in anger and political violence was recorded in Madhya Pradesh during by-elections to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and 10 assembly constituencies in eight states, including New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden seat, on Sunday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

The voter turnout in Srinagar was sub-10% as the bypoll recorded mass protests and clashes with security forces, which killed at least seven people allegedly throwing stones and wounded more than a 100 personnel.

In Madhya Pradesh, preceded by controversies related to electronic voting machines, Ater and Bandhavgarh (ST) assembly constituencies went to the polls.

Villagers allegedly threw stones at the car of Congress candidate Hemant Katare and police vehicles in Ater. Six vehicles were damaged, sources said.

The incident happened at Sankri polling booth where Katare had gone to check reports of booth capturing by BJP candidate Arvind Bhadoria’s followers. An additional police force was rushed to the area to control the situation.

By-election to west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden assembly seat is seen as the trailer to the municipal elections this month. The seat was held by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jarnail Singh before he resigned to contest the Punjab assembly polls this February.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) float in a river after protesters attack on polling station at Kanihamma in Srinagar on Sunday. More then 20 people were injured during the clashes. (PTI Photo)

In Jharkhand’s Littipara assembly by-poll, about 72% turnout was recorded till evening.

The bypoll is viewed as a prestige issue for the ruling BJP and the opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the state. The BJP is trying to capture a seat that the JMM has held for 40 years.

Polling was peaceful and around 52% votes were cast in six hours in the Kanthi Dakshin assembly by-poll in West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress has nominated former minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya as its candidate.

Bhattacharya had lost from Dum Dum (North) in last year’s assembly polls.

In Karnataka, by-polls to Nanjangud and Gundlupet assembly constituencies were held. Fresh polls had to be called at Nanjanagud as V Srinivas Prasad, the Congress MLA, resigned after he was dropped from the ministry. Prasad is now the BJP candidate.

These apart, by-polls were held in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, Bhoranj in Himachal Pradesh and Dhemaji in Assam.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is contesting the Srinagar seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Peoples Democratic Party leader Tariq Hameed Karra during last year’s unrest triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

The Lok Sabha by-election outcome will be known on April 15, while assembly votes will be counted on April 13.

In Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission called a special meeting on Sunday to discuss scrapping a high-profile assembly bypoll in Chennai’s RK Nagar after tax authorities allegedly found large-scale bribery to swing the election. A decision is expected latest by Monday.

Protesters throwing stones at a burning polling staff bus after they attacked a polling station at Kanihama in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

Documents seized by the tax officers from state health minister Vijaya Bhaskar’s house on Friday purportedly show the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK gave Rs 4,000 to every voter in the north Chennai locality that was the home constituency of the late J Jayalalithaa.

It has been alleged that Sasikala-led ruling AIADMK faction gave more than Rs 89.5 crore to seven ministers to distribute among RK Nagar voters. And that they were given a target of 224,145 voters to bribe.

The documents triggered calls for cancellation of the April 12 polls by the rival O Panneerselvam group of the AIADMK. Sasikala loyalist and chief minister K Palaniswamy denied the charge.

DMK working president MK Stalin demanded a CBI inquiry against ministers mentioned in the documents.

During the 2016 assembly elections, polls in Thanjavur and Aravakuruchi seats were cancelled because of suspected large-scale bribing of voters.

(With inputs from HT correspondents in Chennai, Bhopal, Kolkata, Srinagar and Ranchi, and agencies)