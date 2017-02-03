Clashes between protesters, security forces after Friday prayers in Srinagar

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces after Friday prayers here, the police said.

Unidentified youths threw a petrol bomb at a CRPF contingent deployed in Nowhatta area which was followed by heavy stone pelting.

A trooper was injured in the incident. Security forces used batons and tear smoke to disperse the protesters.

Clashes also broke out in north Kashmir’s Sopore town.

Separatists have called for post Friday prayer protests against a West Bengal court’s decision to sentence to death Muzaffar Ahmad from Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Authorities placed separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest in a bid to foil mass protests.