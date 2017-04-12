 Driving licence to drunk driving: New Motor Vehicle Bill changes road rules | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Driving licence to drunk driving: New Motor Vehicle Bill changes road rules

india Updated: Apr 12, 2017 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill

The new Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill enables digitalisation of vehicle and license registration system, besides accountability for faulty road design and engineering,and help curb road accidents by enforcing heavier fines .(HT File Photo)

As many as 1,48,707 people were killed and 4,82,389 were injured in over 4,64,674 accidents on Indian roads in 2015. Those numbers speak volumes about the necessity to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which was updated last in 2001.

The passage of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha on Monday was thus a milestone in road-safety movement in the country. The new bill will enable digitalisation of vehicle and license registration system to end bogus licensing, besides accountability for faulty road design and engineering,and help curb road accidents by enforcing heavier fines.

Here’s how some of the key points of the new traffic rules will matter to you:

1) Pedestrians gets their way

The bill proposes giving state governments the power to regulate the activities of pedestrians and non-motorised road-users in a public place.

How it impacts you: The government has finally recognised pedestrians as a part of road traffic, giving them rights and protection. The bill talks about having separate lanes for bicycles, skaters, push-carts and other non-motorised transport.

Pedestrians have given weight in the new bill. (HT File Photo)

2) Strap on, children

The bill proposes increasing the safety of children in/on vehicles by enforcing stricter use of seat belts or a child-restraint system in cars and school-buses. Children older than four and travelling on a motorcycle have to wear a helmet.

How it impacts you: As many as 15,633 people under 18 years of age died on Indian roads in 2015: as much as 10.5% of total road fatalities that year.

3) Who dug up that road!

Contractors, consultants and civic agencies will be accountable for faulty design, construction or poor maintenance of roads leading to accidents. Those found guilty would be penalised up to Rs 1 lakh.

How it impacts you: People and civic agencies will have to face courts for bad roads and potholes. Currently, contractors get away because there is no “accountability framework”, says SaveLife Foundation, an NGO working for road safety.

4) Licensed to drive

People holding multiple or fake driving licences seemed an unsolvable problem till now. All regional transport offices will be computerised to set up a ‘National Register for Driving Licences and all licences will be linked to Aadhaar to solve that problem.

How it impacts you: It’s an open secret that people hire agents to get their driving licences, without going through driving tests at an RTO. Not anymore!

As transport minister Nitin Gadkari said about the new bill: “Even a minister like me cannot get my licence sitting at home.”

Driving licenses will have to be renewed every 10 years after the age of 30, and every 5 years after the age of 55.

(HT Illustration)

5) For insurance claims

The new rules says the liability of third party insurer for road accidents is unlimited. According to a report of PRS India legislative, the maximum liability for third party insurance in case of motor accident has been capped at Rs 10 lakh in case of death and at Rs 5 lakh in case of grievous injury.

The bill provides for a ‘Motor Vehicle Accident Fund’ to provide compulsory insurance cover to road users in India for certain types of accidents.

Also, victims of “hit and run” accident cases will also be compensated from a ‘Solatium Fund’. The compensation has been capped at Rs 25,000 in case of deaths and Rs 12,500 in case of grievous injury.

Special laws

The bill proposes a correction home-like institution for people who violate traffic rules repeatedly. Their names will be put in public domain and they will have to undergo a “driver refresher training course” to get their licences back.

For the first time, the government has proposed rules for cab aggregators like Ola Cabs, Uber and Meru. Any violation of the licence conditions by these companies will lead to a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

The bill also proposes stricter motor recall policy for vehicles which do not meet standards. It also provides for establishing testing agencies for issuing certificates of approval.

Fines

The most important part of the bill are the fines for traffic rule violations which are proposed to multiply heavily. Here’s a table

The fines will increase @ 10% annually every April 1.

Section Title Existing Penalty Proposed minimum penalty

177

 General Rs 100 From Rs 500 up to Rs 1,500
New 177A Violation of road rules and regulations Rs 100

From Rs 500 up to Rs. 1000
179 Disobedience of authorities’ orders Rs 500 Rs 2000
180 Unauthorised use of vehicles without licence Rs 1000 Rs 5000
181 Driving without licence Rs 500 Rs 5000
182 Driving despite disqualification Rs 500 Rs 10,000
182 B Oversized vehicles New Rs 5,000 - 10,000
183 Over speeding Rs 400

Rs 1000 for Light Motor Vehicle

From Rs 2,000 up to Rs. 4,000 for Medium /Heavy passenger and commercial vehicles
184 Dangerous driving Rs 1000 From Rs 1000 up to Rs 5000 and/or 6 -12 months imprisonment
185 Drunken driving Rs 2000 Rs 10,000-15,000
186 Driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive

Rs 200 for the first offence and Rs 500 for subsequent offence

Rs 1000 for the first offence and Rs 2000 for subsequent offence
187

Punishment for offences relating to accidents

Imprisonment of up to 3 months and Rs 500 fine for first offence, 6 months and Rs 1000 fine for the second offence

6 months imprisonment and Rs 5000 fine for the first offence, and one year imprisonment and Rs 10,000 for subsequent offence
189

Speeding / racing

Rs 500

Rs 5,000

192 A

Vehicle without permit

Up to Rs 5000

Up to Rs 10,000
193

Aggregators like Ola, Uber, Meru (violations of licensing conditions)

 New

Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
194 Overloading

Rs 2000 and Rs 1000 per extra tonne

Rs 20,000 and Rs 2000 per extra tonne

194 A

Overloading of passengers

 New

Rs 200 per extra passenger
194 B Seat belt Rs 100 Rs 1000 for violation
Child restraint: Rs. 1000/-
194 C

Overloading of two-wheelers

Rs 100

Rs 1000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months

194 D

Not wearing helmet

Rs 100

Rs 1000, disqualification for 3 months for licence

194 E

Not providing way for emergency vehicles

New

Rs 10,000, six months imprisonment

196

Driving without vehicle insurance

Rs 1000

Rs 2000 and /or three months imprisonment

198 A

Failure to comply with standards for road design, construction and maintenance

New

Up to Rs 1,00,000

199

Offences by juveniles

New

 Guardian of the juvenile and/or owner of the vehicle shall be deemed to be guilty, to be fined Rs 25,000 with three-year imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under Juvenile Justice Act, and vehicle’s registration to be cancelled
210 B Offences committed by enforcing authorities Twice the penalty under the corresponding section

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you