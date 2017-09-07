From explosions to convictions: A timeline of 1993 Mumbai serial blast case

The designated TADA court sentenced five of the six convicts, including gangster Abu Salem, in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case on Thursday.

Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan were sentenced to life while Mohammed Tahir Merchant was given the death penalty and Riyaz Siddiqui was given 10 years jail. (Live Updates)

On March 12, a series of 12 explosions took place between 1:30pm and 3:40pm across Mumbai. As many as 257 people were killed, 713 others were seriously injured and property worth about Rs27 crore was destroyed in these blasts.

How the blasts were planned in two months:

January 1, 1993: Mohammad Dossa holds first meeting at Hotel Persian Darbar, Panvel.

January 19: Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon hold another meeting in Dubai where they make a blueprint of the plan. Tiger agrees to arrange for landing of arms, ammunition and explosives. Arms and ammunition delivered from Dubai and Pakistan through the sea.

February 2-February 8: Two more consignments of arms, ammunition, detonators, hand grenades and explosives like RDX delivered at Shekhadi Coast in Raigad district.

March 4: Tiger Memon calls for a preparatory meeting at the Taj Mahal Hotel.

March 7: Another meeting held at the house of Shafi, where Tiger Memon forms separate groups for reconnaissance of targets.

March 8: Meeting held at the residence of Babloo, where Tiger Memon finalises the targets.

March 10: Meeting held at the house of Mobina alias Bayamoosa Bhiwandiwala. In the second meeting, Tiger Memon distributes Rs5,000 to each one of them and again forms groups.

March 11: A meeting held at Al-Hussaini Building, Dargah Street, Mahim, where details of the plan are finalised. Co-conspirators store explosives such as RDX and firearms in garages owned by Memon and his relatives at Al-Hussaini building.

March 12: Bombs and other explosives planted at various places. A series of 12 blasts in quick succession rock Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring 713 others. Property of about Rs27 crore destroyed.

The case

November 4, 1993: Primary charge sheet filed against 189 accused, including actor Sanjay Dutt.

November 19, 1993: Case handed over to the CBI.

April 1, 1994: The TADA court shifts from city sessions and civil court to a separate building inside the premises of the Central Jail at Arthur Road.

April, 1995: 26 accused discharged by the TADA court and charges framed against the remaining accused. Supreme Court discharges two more accused, travel agent Abu Asim Azmi (now Samajwadi Party member of Parliament) and Amjed Meher Baux.

April, 1995: Trial in the case commences.

March, 1995: PD Kode designated as a special TADA judge.

October, 2000: Examination of prosecution witnesses ends.

August, 2001 to August, 2002: Prosecution and defence finish arguments.

2005: Portugal authorities had allowed Abu Salem’s extradition in 2005 only on condition that he will not be given capital punishment or be imprisoned for more than 25 years.

August 10, 2006: Kode says judgement will be pronounced on September 12.

September 12, 2006: The court starts delivering the judgement, pronounces four members of the Memon family guilty, acquits three.

December 4, 2006: Special TADA judge PD Kode finishes his judgement in the case.

July 27, 2007: A Special court sentences Yakub Memon to death.

October 19, 2012: Portugal informs India that it is not required to return gangster and 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Abu Salem even though his extradition in November, 2005 was confirmed as cancelled by its apex Constitutional Court three months ago.

March 21, 2013: Sanjay Dutt heads back to jail with the Supreme Court upholding his conviction for illegal possession of a weapon in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

August 5, 2013: Supreme Court holds that extradition of alleged gangster Abu Salem, 45, to India was valid despite Portugal’s constitutional court terminating it. Verdict paves the way for restart of trial of all the cases including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case against Salem.

July 30, 2015: Yakub Memon hanged.

2013: Court drops certain charges against Salem in 2013 after CBI moves plea saying those charges were against the extradition treaty between India and Portugal.

June 16, 2017:Six people, including Mustafa Dossa and gangster Abu Salem, convicted of conspiring and carrying out a string of bomb blasts.