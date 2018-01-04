Govt launches online cancer detection course

Union health ministry launched a seven-month online course designed by Tata Memorial on Thursday to help non-cancer specialists detect early signs of the disease, especially in villages and smaller cities.

The course is intended for physicians, gynaecologists, dentists and other health care professionals who are not oncologists.

It can play a crucial role in early detection and diagnosis of cancers.

The course has online video lectures that are also designed to update oncologists with the evidence-based guidelines and skill for the management of cancer.

“This is a visionary step that will leverage advances in IT to strengthen health outreach and services in the country. It can save many precious lives,” said Preeti Sudan, health secretary.

The course has different modules based on various sites and sub-sites of cancer. It comprises 14 hours of comprehensive e-learning through more than 40 video lectures, case studies, assessment questionnaires and periodic interactive webinar sessions with respective consultants of Tata Memorial Hospital.

Doctors will be assessed online after completing the course.

This is part of government’s Digital India programme through which millions of doctors in remote areas will be informed.

The move is part of a national programme that will be rolled out across the country by Tata Memorial Centre in collaboration with state governments.