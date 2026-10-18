Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: All eyes on Shubman Gill; Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura field

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Shubman Gill is eyeing good practice!

The second round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season gets underway today, and guess who will be in action! It’s India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill who will be featuring for Punjab in the contest against Chhattisgarh at New Chandigarh. However, Gill won’t be at the helm; it will be former India Under-19 captain Uday Saharan. Ahead of the ODI and Test series against hosts New Zealand, this match provides a good practice opportunity for Gill. As many as 19 matches will kick off today, with Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram ties to begin the day’s proceedings. Both matches will start at 8:30 am. The Assam-Tripura contest starts at 8:45 am. The rest of the games will start at 9:30 am. ...Read More

As many as 19 matches will kick off today, with Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram ties to begin the day’s proceedings. Both matches will start at 8:30 am. The Assam-Tripura contest starts at 8:45 am. The rest of the games will start at 9:30 am.