Haryana: Steam engine runs driverless for 2km in Rewari, derails

After the loco pilot jumped out of it having sensed a snag, a 65-year-old rail steam engine stormed out on tracks and ran for 2 kilometres before it derailed in Rewari on Saturday.

The rail engine, WP7161 Akbar, was kept in the Railway Heritage Museum, from where it stormed past a wall and an iron gate. The officials said the rail got out of control while the loco pilot was running its trial during inspection of the heritage museum by senior officers who had come from Delhi.

As soon as the engine started running on its own, the loco pilot jumped out to save his life.

The officials said no injuries were reported to anyone.

They, however, said the derailment averted the possibility of a bigger incident as the engine stopped mere 70 inches from the busy rail track that joined Hisar to Rewari.

The engine was on late Saturday evening brought back at the museum with the help of a crane. WP7161 Akbar has been used in the shooting of at least 10 Bollywood movies.