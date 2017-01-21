India needs institutional arrangement for excellence in sports: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India needs an institutional arrangement for achieving excellence in sports.

“We need an institutional arrangement that enables excellence in sports. I am sure every government wants to popularise sports,” Modi said while addressing a national conference of ministers and secretaries of tourism, culture, youth affairs and sports ministries at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister addressed the conference via videoconferencing.

The three-day event has been organised by these ministries in cooperation with the government of Gujarat.

Speaking on the efforts of the Union and state governments in popularising sports, Modi said: “What is needed is proper mapping at the district level so that we can understand where our talent is and where infrastructure is.”

Speaking on the tourism potential of India, Modi said: “India is blessed with so much potential that it can draw the world.”

The Prime Minister suggested that each state select a few potential tourist destinations and create world-class infrastructure there to draw visitors from across the globe.

He said India’s youths are giving strength to key programmes such as digital initiatives and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Modi urged the delegates to work towards implementing ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ initiative through various initiatives between states.

The theme of the conference is ‘Converging Tourism, Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports and Creating Synergy with states and UTs towards building a Resurgent Young India and strengthening Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Union ministers of state Vijay Goel and Mahesh Sharma were present on the occasion.