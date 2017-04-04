India rejects US offer to solve problems with Pakistan, says terror must stop first

India on Tuesday said its position on resolving all issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror hasn’t changed while responding to suggestions that US President Donald Trump could mediate in solving the problems between the two neighbours.

“Government’s position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn’t changed,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He was responding to US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s remarks that her country would “find its place” in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions and not wait till “something happens.” Haley’s statement was an indication that President Trump could play a role in such endeavours.

“It’s absolutely right that this administration is concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward,” Haley told reporters.

But India has been cold to the suggestion.

“We of course expect the international community and organisations to enforce international mechanisms and mandates concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which continues to be the single biggest threat to peace and stability in our region and beyond,” Baglay said.

In the past, too, Pakistan favoured a mediatory role by the US in the Kashmir dispute which India opposed.

India has consistently ruled out third party mediation to solve its problems with Pakistan.