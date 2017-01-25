India, UAE in a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’, sign 13 security, trade pacts

India and the UAE made a strong bid at consolidating their growing ties with a comprehensive strategic partnership and another 13 pacts in key areas such as defence, security, trade and energy on Wednesday.

However, much-anticipated pact pertaining to the USD 75 billion investment fund, for the infrastructure development in the country, was not among the agreements signed after the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Nahyan, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and business leaders will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on Thursday.

“We have shaped an ambitious roadmap of engagement to make our comprehensive strategic partnership purposeful and action oriented. The agreement that was exchanged just now has institutionalised this understanding,” Modi said.

He said security and defence cooperation have added new dimensions to the ties.

He also said convergence between the two countries can help stabilise the region and the economic partnership can be a source of regional and global prosperity.

“Our shared concern on growing threat from radicalism and terrorism to the safety and security of our people is shaping our cooperation in this space,” Modi said.

In pics: Republic Day celebration with open arms: Modi hugs Abu Dhabi Crown Prince | Pics

The Prime Minister said the bilateral cooperation stands poised for a major take off.

However, the two sides did not sign a pact pertaining to the USD 75 billion investment.

“During the visit, we are hoping to sign an MoU between their investment fund and our National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF)” which will put in place a framework as to how the fund will be administered and whichall sectors it can be invested in”, secretary, economic affairs in the external affairs ministry had said.

Asked as of why the accord was not inked, senior officials said, “Talks are in an advanced stage and this visit has helped in identifying sectors in which the investment can be made.

Modi said the pact on Defence Cooperation will help steer the defence engagements in the right direction.

“We also feel that our growing engagement in countering violence and extremism is necessary for securing our societies,” the Prime Minister said.

Ahead of delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting for nearly one hour at the Prime Minister’s official residence here. Counter- terrorism and security situation in the region were among other key issues discussed between the two of them.

“We regard the UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story,” Modi said.

Read: The Abu Dhabi crown prince as the R-Day guest suggests India’s renewed West Asia focus

Asserting that they were encouraging and facilitating business and industry of both countries to increase the quality and quantum of bilateral trade, he said the agreement on trade remedies would strengthen the trade partnership further.

The pacts signed included cooperation in defence manufacturing and technology with focus on armament and transfer of expertise, maritime transportation and economic activities, exchange of best practices in road transport and a pact dealing with working together in prevention and combating of human trafficking, especially of women and children.

On the trade front, agreement pertaining to trade remedial measures, MoU on cooperation in energy efficiency services and a pact on oil storage and management were among the documents signed by the two countries.

Read: How Republic Day chief guests over the decades impacted bilateral ties