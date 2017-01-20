INS Vikramaditya to be India’s first warship to have ATM onboard

India’s biggest aircraft carrier ship is set to make history by the becoming the nation’s first warship to have an ATM onboard the vessel via satellite.

The ATM belonging to the State Bank of India (SBI) will be operated through satellite link and the services will begin from Saturday evening.

The warship carries around 1500 naval personnel onboard at a time, which often increased to 2000 when the ship sets sail, which is why the ATM comes as a live saver to the personnel.

The ship moves from different small ports and many a times, it becomes a herculean task to locate an ATM, making this development both historic and significant to all those onboard INS Vikramaditya.

INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier which entered into service with the Indian Navy in 2013. She was commissioned on 16 November 2013 at a ceremony held at Severodvinsk, Russia.

On June 14 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inducted the warship into the Indian Navy and dedicated it to the nation.