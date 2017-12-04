 Militants attack army convoy in south Kashmir, one soldier injured | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 04, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Militants attack army convoy in south Kashmir, one soldier injured

Director general of Jammu and Kashmir police SP Vaid said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched hunt for the militants. ‘An exchange of fire is on’.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2017 15:07 IST
Abhishek Saha
One army jawan injured in an encounter between militants and army in Qazigund on Monday.
One army jawan injured in an encounter between militants and army in Qazigund on Monday.(ANI Twitter)

Militants attacked an army convoy in south Kashmir on Monday, leaving one soldier injured, officials said.

“(An) army convoy on its way to Srinagar fired at by terrorists near Qazigund ares at 1240 hrs. One soldier on Road Opening Party (ROP) duty injured. Search operations are on,” an army spokesperson said.

Director general of Jammu and Kashmir police SP Vaid told HT that the fire had come from a house near Qazigund and the area has been cordoned off. “An exchange of fire is on.”

According to sources, army convoys are easy targets for militants.

In June last year, eight CRPF personnel were killed and 20 injured in an ambush on a convoy in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar. In December, three soldiers were killed when motorcycle-borne militants fired on an army bus in south Kashmir.

more from india
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you