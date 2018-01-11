Mission vaccination: Himachal’s health worker Geeta Verma finds mention in WHO calendar

Geeta Verma, a female health worker from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district — who rose to fame in September last year for riding a motorcycle on a bumpy road in the Seraj valley while carrying measles rubella (MR) vaccine box to Raygarh — has got a global recognition after World Health Organisation (WHO) featured her in its 2018 calendar, as claimed by the state government on Thursday.

In a press release, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Geeta for her achievement and said that it was a matter of pride for the state that a woman health worker has been featured in a WHO publication.

Geeta, who belongs to Sapnot village of Karsog tehsil, was also felicitated by the chief minister for her herculean task of ensuring a complete coverage under the measles and rubella programme in her area of operation.

WHO’s 2018 calender featuring Geeta Verma (HT Photo)

The picture of her riding a motorcycle had also gone viral on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. She supplied the vaccines to the children of shepherds and Gurjar community residing in temporary camps in the remote areas of Raygarh.

The CM said that all employees should have such commitment towards their jobs and impulse for serving the people with dedication. “She has made our state proud,” Jai Ram Thakur said in the press release.

Deployed at the Shakardehra health sub-centre in Jhanjeli block of Mandi, Geeta massively undertook the campaign of inoculating the children living in the remote areas of her district.