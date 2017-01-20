NIA to probe recovery of IED near railway track in Bihar’s Ghosaran

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over probe into the Ghorasan incident of Bihar wherein an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found near a railway track on October 1 last year.

The Bihar police have arrested three persons in connection with the case and one of the arrested has claimed that he and his associates were also behind the derailment of Indore-Patna Express on November 20 near Kanpur in which 148 passengers died.

“We have written to the home ministry seeking transfer of probe into the Ghorasahan incident. We will look into all claims made by the accused,” said NIA official in their annual briefing.

The Nepal police is also helping the Indian agencies in the probe as three more associates of the arrested trio have been nabbed there in a twin murder case.