 NIA to probe recovery of IED near railway track in Bihar’s Ghosaran | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

NIA to probe recovery of IED near railway track in Bihar’s Ghosaran

india Updated: Jan 20, 2017 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

The Bihar police have arrested three persons in connection with the case and one of the arrested has claimed that he and his associates were also behind the derailment of Indore-Patna Express on November 20 near Kanpur in which 148 passengers died. (PTI file photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over probe into the Ghorasan incident of Bihar wherein an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found near a railway track on October 1 last year.

The Bihar police have arrested three persons in connection with the case and one of the arrested has claimed that he and his associates were also behind the derailment of Indore-Patna Express on November 20 near Kanpur in which 148 passengers died.

“We have written to the home ministry seeking transfer of probe into the Ghorasahan incident. We will look into all claims made by the accused,” said NIA official in their annual briefing.

The Nepal police is also helping the Indian agencies in the probe as three more associates of the arrested trio have been nabbed there in a twin murder case.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<