One officer dead after avalanche hits army camp in Kashmir, say police

One officer died and another is reported missing after an avalanche hit an army camp on Wednesday night at north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, said police.

The avalanche struck an army camp in Neeru village in Bandipora district’s Gurez sector.

"As per our information, one of the medical officers of the army has died. Another army man is missing," said SP Bandipora S Zulfikar.

Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia did not confirm the casualty and said that search operations are still on.

This incident comes a day after an avalanche hit a unit of the Territorial Army in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district, claiming the life of one officer. The army major was identified as Amit Sagar of 115 battalion of the Territorial Army.

Besides militancy, weather has always been a major adversary of armed forces in Kashmir. A third of the total army fatalities in the Kashmir valley between January 2007 and March 2012 were due to avalanches.

With heavy snowfall continuing in northern Kashmir, four members of a family died in a house collapse in Bandipora early on Wednesday.