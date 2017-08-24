This is how Rs 200 note to be launched tomorrow will look like

A new Rs 200 denomination banknote will be introduced in the country from Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced.

It will be the third new banknote introduced by the central bank since the November 8 demonetisation of the earlier Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

The new note in the Mahatma Gandhi series is expected to meet a shortfall in cash in circulation after last year’s demonetisation sucked out nearly 87% of the banknotes from the market.

Also, the lower denomination note is expected to help people who find it difficult to find change for the 500 and 2000-rupee banknotes

“The new denomination has motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is bright yellow,” the RBI said in a press note on Thursday.

“The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse,” it added.

The banknote will be of 6.6 cm × 14.6 cm dimension, or slightly bigger than an iPhone 6.

Besides the general security features, the notes will also have raised printing of some text for the visually impaired, the RBI added.