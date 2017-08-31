Live - India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo, live cricket score: 300th ODI beckons MS Dhoni

The Indian cricket team will look to continue its dominant show against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. Virat Kohli-led India won the Test series 3-0 and have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in ODIs. Former Indian and World Cup-winning MS Dhoni plays his 300th ODI today and a depleted Sri Lanka have fallen back on old warhorse Lasith Malinga to captain a demoralised side. Can Sri Lanka get back to winning ways? Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo here. (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

PREVIEW

The series already sealed, Virat Kohli will be inclined to test his bench ahead of the home series against Australia. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur will be in contention for a place in the playing XI today.

MS Dhoni gives bowling tips to Jasprit Bumarah and Shardul Thakur during a practice session in Colombo on Wednesday. (PTI)

ANOTHER LANDMARK FOR MS DHONI

Considered one of the greatest finishers in limited-overs cricket, MS Dhoni will join India’s elite ‘Club 300’, which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

MS Dhoni, former India captain, would be in good spirits after playing a significant role in the team’s back-to-back tricky chases at Pallekele. His unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 2019 World Cup.

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed one-day international cricket captain Lasith Malnga, right, speaks to batsmen Dilshan Munaweera, center, and Lahiru Thirimanne during a practice session ahead of the fourth ODI against India in Colombo on Wednesday (AP)

PROBLEM APLENTY FOR SRI LANKA

Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb, after getting hit in the third ODI. To add to their problems, stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera will also miss the remaining two ODIs with a back injury. With Angelo Mathews not willing to lead, Malinga will have to show the way.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera have been added to the squad. The hosts also have Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga on the bench.