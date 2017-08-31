Live - India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo, live cricket score: 300th ODI beckons MS Dhoni
India have won their last three ODI matches against Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Can Virat Kohli’s team maintain that impressive record today against a Sri Lankan team that has been hit by injuries and grappling for poor form? MS Dhoni will be playing his 300th ODI. Follow live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, fourth ODI here.india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Aug 31, 2017 12:28 IST
The Indian cricket team will look to continue its dominant show against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. Virat Kohli-led India won the Test series 3-0 and have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in ODIs. Former Indian and World Cup-winning MS Dhoni plays his 300th ODI today and a depleted Sri Lanka have fallen back on old warhorse Lasith Malinga to captain a demoralised side. Can Sri Lanka get back to winning ways? Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo here. (LIVE STREAMING INFO)
PREVIEW
The series already sealed, Virat Kohli will be inclined to test his bench ahead of the home series against Australia. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur will be in contention for a place in the playing XI today.
ANOTHER LANDMARK FOR MS DHONI
Considered one of the greatest finishers in limited-overs cricket, MS Dhoni will join India’s elite ‘Club 300’, which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).
MS Dhoni, former India captain, would be in good spirits after playing a significant role in the team’s back-to-back tricky chases at Pallekele. His unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 2019 World Cup.
PROBLEM APLENTY FOR SRI LANKA
Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb, after getting hit in the third ODI. To add to their problems, stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera will also miss the remaining two ODIs with a back injury. With Angelo Mathews not willing to lead, Malinga will have to show the way.
Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera have been added to the squad. The hosts also have Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga on the bench.