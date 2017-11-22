MS Dhoni turns Good Samaritan, motivates Srinagar students in surprise visit

MS Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, visited a school in Srinagar and interacted with students, the Indian army said.

The army had kept the event under wraps and journalists were not aware of Dhoni’s visit till late Wednesday evening.

An official account of the Chinar Corps of the army tweeted that Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lt Col, talked about the importance of sports and studies to the students of Army Public School, Srinagar.

The account also tweeted pictures of Dhoni interacting with students. In 2012 too, Dhoni had visited the state and travelled to the frontier areas.

Dhoni is currently enjoying a break before the Sri Lanka limited overs series starting on December 10. The 36-year-old was out of sorts against New Zealand in the T20 series, but can easily reclaim lost ground in the three ODIs and three T20s against the woefully out-of-form Lankans. Unless he falls sick or gets injured, Dhoni has a permanent seat in the playing XI of the Virat Kohli-led side.

“In our mind we know where Dhoni stands. He is an ultimate team-man. He was a leader, a great leader! And now an ultimate team-man,” said Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team coach.