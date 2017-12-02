Sadeera Samarawickrama hit on head during India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test

Sri Lanka opening batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama was under observation after being struck on his head while fielding at forward shortleg on Day 1 of the third Test against India at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Saturday. (India vs Sri Lanka - 3rd Test - HIGHLIGHTS)

The young batsman received a sweep by India opener Murali Vijay flush on the crown of his helmet and appeared to be a touch dizzy after moving to a deeper fielding position the next over. (India vs Sri Lanka - 3rd Test - SCORECARD)

Umpire Nigel Llong observed his discomfort and signalled for the support staff to come and help the player off the field.

An update from the Sri Lanka team management said the player underwent CT scan of the brain and has been cleared by the medical team. However, he will be rested and evaluated on Sunday before being cleared to play.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.