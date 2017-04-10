 Live cricket score, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL T20 - Live | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Live cricket score, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL T20 - Live

Chris Gayle, not in the best of form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year’s Indian Premier League, is 25 runs short of becoming the first man to score a 10,000 T20 runs. Can the Jamaican do it at the Holkar Stadium in Indore today? Catch live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 10, 2017 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Live cricket score

Kings XI Punjab look for their second straight win in Indian Premier League 2017 when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday. Can Glenn Maxwell (right) get the better of Shane Watson? Get live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore here.(BCCI-HT Photo)

A lot of spotlight in tonight’s Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be on Chris Gayle. The West Indian opener has not been in great form in IPL 2017 but you never know with Chris Gayle. The left-handed Jamaican is 25 runs short of a record 10,000 T20 runs and he has relished playing against Kings XI Punjab. Two of Gayle’s five IPL hundreds have come against KXIP. Today will be 19th match between KXIP and RCB in IPL. Kings XI Punjab have won 10 and Royal Challengers Bangalore eight in 18 previous matches. Catch live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2017 T20 contest here. (LIVE UPDATES)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , then click here.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you