Live cricket score, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL T20 - Live

A lot of spotlight in tonight’s Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be on Chris Gayle. The West Indian opener has not been in great form in IPL 2017 but you never know with Chris Gayle. The left-handed Jamaican is 25 runs short of a record 10,000 T20 runs and he has relished playing against Kings XI Punjab. Two of Gayle’s five IPL hundreds have come against KXIP. Today will be 19th match between KXIP and RCB in IPL. Kings XI Punjab have won 10 and Royal Challengers Bangalore eight in 18 previous matches. Catch live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2017 T20 contest here. (LIVE UPDATES)

