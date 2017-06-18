Drunk man arrested for raping 16-year-old daughter

The police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter in an inebriated state.

According to the Kanota police, the incident took place on Friday night, when the victim was alone in the house with her father.

“The 42-year-old accused (name withheld to protect daughter’s identity) had remarried after his first wife passed away. The victim is the daughter of his first wife,” said Gauri Shankar Bohara, station house officer, Kanota police station.

The police said that the second wife of the accused had gone to her familial house in Uttar Pradesh when the incident allegedly took place.

“On Friday night, the accused was alone with his daughter and was consuming alcohol,” said Bohara adding that the accused then sexually assaulted his daughter.

“We first came to know about the incident on Saturday night and registered a case. The investigation began and the victim told us that she was sexually assaulted by her father,” said the SHO.

The police said that the man was arrested on Sunday morning after an investigation.

“A medical test of the victim will be conducted to determine sexual assault,” said the police.

The case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), said officials.

According to state home department data, 5,995 cases of sexual violence against young girls have been registered in Rajasthan in the last three years. Chargesheets have been filed in 4,946 cases. The government has taken no action against investigating officers who have failed to file chargesheets.