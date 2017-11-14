‘Padmavati’ protests continue, five arrested for vandalism at multiplex in Rajasthan

The outrage over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati intensified on Tuesday with not only Rajputs but Brahmins, Vaishyas, OBCs and Muslim communities rallying together to oppose the film for insulting Hindus and warning of violence if it is released. In Kota, Shri Rajput Karni Sena vandalised a multiplex where the trailer of Padmavati was screened.

In Jaipur, senior VHP leader Acharya Dharmendra said that the film was an attack on Hindu society and no self-respecting society will accept this. “The film Padmavati is anti-Hindu and anti-national. It is an attack on Hindu pride. The filmmakers should be punished,” Acharya told the media at a press conference.

“Sentiments, history and facts don’t matter to filmmakers. Any opposition to a film generates curiosity and creates a market for it. Their consideration is only commercial.”

The damage at the multiplex after it was vandalised by Karni Sena in Kota. (AH Zaidi/HT Photo)

“The queen’s name was Padmini, not Padmavati. Padmini is a revered mother figure for 125 crore Hindus across the world. Her character assassination is an insult to Hindu society and culture and we won’t accept this.”

He said he has written to BJP national president Amit Shah asking for a ban on the film. He criticized the censor board, referring to it as the cancer board, for failing to prevent the release of films that have objectionable content or factual distortions.

He said he is in touch with other sadhus to set up a social censor board screening historical and mythological films and TV serials so there is no misrepresentation of facts.

The VHP leader said that Chittor, where queen Padmini along with 16,000 women performed Jauhar to save their honour from a Muslim invader, is a pilgrimage spot for Hindus and a Mahakumbh should be held annually in her memory.

Senior VHP leader Acharya Dharmendra at a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Prabhakar Sharma/HT Photo)

Earlier, the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha too said the film was an insult to the sacrifice made by queen Padmini.

Pankaj Joshi of the Brahmin Mahasabha said Brahmins, Vaishya, OBC, Muslims were all supporting a ban on the film as it is an insult to Hindu community.

Former minister Radheyshyam Singh Tanwar said the organisation would launch a Rajasthan bandh on November 30 prior to the release of the film on December 1. “If the release is not stopped we will not be responsible for any violence that takes place,” said Tanwar.

Gulam Nizamuddin Khan of the state Congress legal cell said Padmini was the pride of Rajasthan and any attempt to malign her image would not be tolerated.

In Kota, an eyewitness said that the activists first vandalized the booking window of the Gold Cinema on the ground floor and broke a glass window. (HT Photo)

In Kota, miscreants from the Rajput Karni Sena took out a rally with banners calling for a ban on Padmavati. They assembled outside a shopping mall near and 30-40 activists carrying sticks and iron rods entered the multiplex.

An eyewitness and shopkeeper Rahul said the activists first vandalized the booking window of the Gold Cinema on the ground floor and broke a glass window. They then went to the third floor of the mall where the multiplex is situated.

The Security guard Monu Meena said the activists forcibly went inside the gallery of the multiplex and vandalized the refreshments counters and manhandled the manager. The activists outside the mall pelted stones.

SP Kota, Rajeev Pachar said the police reached the spot and nabbed five persons. Asked why there was no police presence outside the mall, Pachar said that the agitators had returned after submitting memorandum at the Collectorate and their plan to hold an agitation was a sudden one.