Traffic violators beware, hi-tech cameras are watching you

Do not be surprised if you get a police communication for penalty within minutes of violation of traffic rules. A world-class smart traffic surveillance system is in place to catch even the slightest offence on city roads.

“Hundreds of high-tech cameras have been installed at locations in the city to ensure round-the-clock surveillance. A special control room has been established for the intelligent traffic management of the city,” said an official.

Jaipur will join the cities, such as Delhi and Indore, in a month to have this system in which traffic monitoring and management will be done on Reliance Jio’s 4G internet protocol/multi-protocol labeled switching (IP/MPLS) network with no manual intervention.

“Government of Rajasthan and civic bodies have partnered with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd for the technical and infrastructure support required for the surveillance system. The new system is ready for operations and it will be soon handed over to the state government,” said a senior Reliance official.

Jio has installed over 270 HD cameras on its 4G mobile towers for smart surveillance at 115 key locations in the city. “A unique red light violation and high-speed detection system has also been introduced. The new technology can detect speed up to 160kmph,” the official said. The network will provide round-the-clock live video steaming to the data centre at Yojana Bhawan for police monitoring.

An official shows how the new surveillance system will work. (Prabhakar Sharma/HT Photo)

The system will help in detecting red light and over-speeding violators, and capturing number plates of vehicles flouting traffic rules. “The new mechanism will be of great help for speeding up criminal investigations and managing events and festivals in the city,” the official said.

“During a pilot run of the system on January 25, it was found that in 18 hours, around 40,000 commuters crossed Paanch Batti and New Gate area, of which 20,000 jumped red light and zebra lines. A large number of vehicles were found over-speeding on JLN road; maximum speed of 132 km/hour was registered by speed guns,” he said.

DCP (traffic) Haidar Ali Zaidi said, “The project will come into operations in a month. The new system would not only strengthen transparency but also help capture traffic violations automatically.”

In this system, a challan (violation ticket) will be automatically generated with evidence for over-speeding and red light jumps. “Once the system is synced with the transport department, a ticket with address, time of violation, photo etc will be generated, which could be dispatched to violators’ doors,” the Reliance official said.

The cameras can identify and monitor objects from 50 to 400 meters, and are equipped with night vision. At present 195 operational cameras have covered the walled city and JLN road, the official said. “The pilot project, rolled out two years back with a cost of ₹50 crore, is all set to be launched,” he added.

